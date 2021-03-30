ITV renews Unforgotten for fifth season

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has renewed its crime series Unforgotten for a fifth season.
Produced by former ITV drama chiefs Sally Haynes and Laura Mackie, via their Twofour-backed Mainstreet Pictures, the new season will see a new actor replace Nicola Walker opposite Sanjeev Bhaskar as cold case investigators. BBC Studios holds global distribution rights.