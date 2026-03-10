ITV renews For the Love of Dogs for S3

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has renewed unscripted series For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond for a third season, produced by ITV Studios-owned MultiStory Media.

The six-part series will be back on ITV this spring, filmed at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. It was commissioned for ITV1 and ITVX by Kate Teckman, head of development and commissioning editor for factual entertainment, and Sue Murphy, head of factual entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution of the show.