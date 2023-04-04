Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

ITV recalls sixth season of Unforgotten

Sanjeev Bhaskar

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a sixth season of its police cold case drama Unforgotten, created and written by screenwriter Chris Lang and produced by Mainstreet Pictures.

The series, starring Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar, debuted in 2015 and season five concluded on ITV1 on Monday night. Mainstreet Pictures is an ITV Studios label, founded in 2013 by joint MDs and exec producers Laura Mackie and Sally Haynes. BBC Studios distributes the show worldwide.

C21 reporter 04-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

S4C greenlights Wildflame factual pair
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
ITV searches for factual shows about con artists to stock streamer ITVX
Disney+ orders period drama adaptation of CJ Sansom's first Shardlake novel
Red Pepper Pictures adapts NBCU's Real Housewives format in SA Winelands