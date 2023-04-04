ITV recalls sixth season of Unforgotten

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a sixth season of its police cold case drama Unforgotten, created and written by screenwriter Chris Lang and produced by Mainstreet Pictures.

The series, starring Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar, debuted in 2015 and season five concluded on ITV1 on Monday night. Mainstreet Pictures is an ITV Studios label, founded in 2013 by joint MDs and exec producers Laura Mackie and Sally Haynes. BBC Studios distributes the show worldwide.