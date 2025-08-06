ITV reality and acquisitions head Paul Mortimer to step down after 13 years

UK commercial broadcaster ITV’s director of reality and acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, will step down at the end of this year after 13 years at the company.

Mortimer joined ITV as controller of digital channels in 2012 and was promoted to head of digital channels and acquisitions in 2016, before taking on his current role in 2022.

His commissions have included Love Island, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Big Brother, The Fortune Hotel and The Summit.

Before joining ITV, Mortimer spent five years at Channel 4, including as head of E4. He also previously worked for Discovery Channel as well as Channel 5 (now known as 5) but began his career at the ITV Network Centre in 1994.

Mortimer will leave ITV at the end of the year after overseeing this autumn’s series of Big Brother. The reality slate and future reality commissions will move across to Katie Rawcliffe, who becomes director of entertainment, reality and daytime from September.

Commissioning editor Amanda Stavri, who oversees reality hits such as Love Island and The Only Way is Essex, will move to Rawcliffe’s team.

The content acquisitions team will report to Craig Morris, who expands his current responsibilities to become director of channels, ITVX and acquisitions.

ITV is looking to recruit a head of acquisitions to report to Morris, replacing Sasha Breslau, who is joining Warner Bros Discovery in October to become VP of content acquisitions for HBO Max in the UK and Ireland.

Mortimer said: “It’s been such a great pleasure to have spent so long at ITV, working with some great people and having been given so many opportunities, both creatively and otherwise.

“I arrived with a mission to improve ratings among younger audiences and Love Island was a huge part of that. I’m therefore very pleased to see it still going strong – with the latest series growing its audience year-on-year. More recently, with a talented team of reality commissioners, we’ve landed some big hits on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX with more coming down the line.

“I would especially like to thank the inimitable [ITV director of television] Kevin Lygo for all of his support, which spans 20 years and includes my working for him at Channel 5, Channel 4 and most recently at ITV. I’d also like to wish all my friends across ITV the best of luck for the future.”