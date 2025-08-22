ITV profiles Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner in new doc

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a documentary profiling Christian Brueckner, the German suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Produced by ITV Studios’ MultiStory Media, Madeleine McCann: The Search for a Suspect (working title) will see former senior detective, criminologist and lead criminal profiler Dr Graham Hill speak in depth for the first time about his detailed work profiling Brueckner.

Brueckner is currently serving time in prison for an unrelated 2005 rape charge and is due to be released next month. He was named a formal suspect in the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old McCann by Portuguese police in 2022. He has not been charged and denies any involvement.

The 1×60’ doc will air on ITV1 and STV, and stream on ITVX and STV Player in September. ITV Studios is handling international distribution.