ITV, Parti Productions reimagine crime and courtroom drama with barrister Imran Mahmood’s Saviour

Nisha Parti and Imran Mahmood

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned drama series Saviour, produced by Nisha Parti’s indie Parti Productions and written by first-time screenwriter and full-time barrister Imran Mahmood.

Described as a reimagining of the crime and courtroom genre, the series was greenlit by ITV’s director of drama Polly Hill and senior drama commissioner Helen Ziegler.

Saviour will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player. Ziegler will oversee production from the channel’s perspective.

Parti Productions has partnered with Drama Republic (One Day, Doctor Foster, The English) to coproduce the series. Acclaimed screenwriter Peter Moffat, known for Scoop, 61st Street, Silk and Criminal Justice, will executive produce alongside Parti.

The plot follows a medical student who becomes embroiled in an ugly incident having gone to a fancy-dress party in his father’s police uniform.

Known for producing BAFTA-nominated The Boy with the Topknot, Parti founded her production company to focus on producing commercial drama with strong links to her Indian roots for the international market.

Mahmood is also known for the novel You Don’t Know Me, which was adapted as a drama series that aired in 2021.

Clive Whittingham 11-12-2024 ©C21Media
