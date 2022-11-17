ITV orders Chris Kamara doc

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a one-off documentary focusing on former football player and manager Chris Kamara and his battle with Apraxia of Speech (AOS), which has affected his work as a broadcaster and pundit.

Chris Kamara: Lost for Words will give viewers access into life with AOS, a speech condition in which a person has trouble pronouncing words correctly and consistently. The doc is made by Triple Brew Media, part of All3Media’s Objective Media Group, for ITV. It is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning, and Paula Thomas Gallie, commissioning editor for entertainment.