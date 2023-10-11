ITV orders adaptation of Korean gameshow The Genius Game from Remarkable

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned an adaptation of South Korean gameshow The Genius Game.

Produced by Banijay’s Remarkable Entertainment, the eight-part series sees 10 players with their own unique abilities compete against each other in matches that test their strategic thinking and social skills. Banijay also recently optioned the format for Nordic territories.

Players are chosen based on their intelligence, charisma and social IQ, with the game testing their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty, as participants must form alliances to survive and decide who they can trust and who to betray in order to be crowned ‘the genius’ and win a cash prize.

Exec producing are Remarkable’s MD Tamara Gilder, Kelly Lynn and Anna Kidd. It was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment, and Joe Mace, commissioning editor for entertainment commissioning at ITV.

The Genius Game format is owned by South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM. It was also picked up by NPO in the Netherlands.