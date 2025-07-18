Please wait...
ITV moves into MGM’s Big Country Build with This Morning’s Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson on This Morning

UK broadcaster ITV has commissioned a primetime series in which This Morning co-presenter Josie Gibson will renovate a dilapidated house in the south-west of England.

Josie Gibson’s Big Country Build will see the 2010 Big Brother winner transform a dilapidated Somerset property into a modern, 21st century abode, with cameras following the chaos and commotion along the way.

Produced by MGM Alternative UK for broadcast across ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player in 2026, the seven-part series was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime for ITV, and Lily Wilson, commissioning editor for ITV. Sarah Clarke is series producer.

Rawcliffe said: “She’s done a stint in the jungle and tackled all manner of outlandish tasks on This Morning, but our audiences are about to see a completely new side to Josie Gibson as she embraces country life and takes sustainable living to a whole new level.”

Dom Bird, senior VP of MGM Unscripted, added: “There’ll be chaos, charm and more than a few bumps in the road as Josie and her band of builders attempt to turn her newly acquired wreck into the dream home she’s always wanted.”

