ITV, Masterpiece greenlight Richard Armitage crime procedural Winter

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a six-part police procedural with Masterpiece in the US.

Winter features an unconventional forensic pathologist, played by Richard Armitage (Missing You, Red Eye, Fool Me Once), whose brilliance, sharp intellect and rule-breaking approach helps the police solve some of the most complex murder cases.

The Bristol-set series is being produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with ITV Studios, which will distribute internationally outside the US, where it will be aired by PBS Masterpiece.

The series is based on the television series Balthazar, created by Clothilde Jamin and Clélia Constantine and produced by Beaubourg Stories.

Drama commissioner Callum Dziedzic will oversee production on behalf of the broadcaster. The series will air on ITV and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

The show will be directed by Dries Vos (The Couple Next Door, Professor T) and Kaat Beels (Professor T, The Twelve) with Matt Baker (Professor T) producing the series. Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino will executive produce on behalf of Eagle Eye Drama, which is part of ITV Studios.

Filming is due to start in Bristol and Belgium in early 2026.