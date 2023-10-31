Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

ITV lines up Ukraine war doc for Exposure strand

The Grave

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a documentary for its Exposure strand about the mass grave discovered last year in a forest in Ukraine after the Russian occupation.

The Grave (1×66’) comes from Studio 9 Films, which worked with Gwara Media in Ukraine on the project, and will launch on ITV1 and ITVX next week. The doc, which was filmed over the course of a year, focuses on the story of the search for justice for the 450 people found in the grave and the search for accountability of those responsible.

C21 reporter 31-10-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Paramount to combine My5 with Pluto TV in UK to create new ad-supported streamer
SAG-AFTRA says it remains ‘far apart’ on key issues with AMPTP as talks continue today
Showtime's Amy Israel to head TV at Peter Chernin's North Road Company
Channel 4's Caroline Hollick calls for new regional UK voices after BBC axes Doctors
AMC Networks grabs North American rights to scrapped Disney+ original Nautilus