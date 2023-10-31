ITV lines up Ukraine war doc for Exposure strand

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a documentary for its Exposure strand about the mass grave discovered last year in a forest in Ukraine after the Russian occupation.

The Grave (1×66’) comes from Studio 9 Films, which worked with Gwara Media in Ukraine on the project, and will launch on ITV1 and ITVX next week. The doc, which was filmed over the course of a year, focuses on the story of the search for justice for the 450 people found in the grave and the search for accountability of those responsible.