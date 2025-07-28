Please wait...
ITV lines up S5 of daytime competition series Lingo

Lingo host Adil Ray

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a fifth season of daytime gameshow Lingo, including a celebrity version, to air in 2026.

Produced by All3Media-owned Objective Entertainment, part of Objective Media Group, the fifth season will consist of 29×60’ episodes, a special for Soccer Aid and a 10×30’ celebrity edition for weekday evenings. The word puzzle series, which premiered on ITV in 2021, comes from All3Media’s IDTV and Talpa TV in the Netherlands. All3Media International distributes.

