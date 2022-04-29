Please wait...
ITV joins Lee Mack for second season of Magnum Media’s The 1% Club

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a second season of gameshow The 1% Club during the first season’s premiere.

Produced by Magnum Media and hosted by comedian Lee Mack, The 1% Club is a studio-based format in which the 100 members of the audience are the contestants.

The audience answer a series of questions throughout the game, but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000 (US$125,706), they must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

Each contestant starts with £1,000 but an incorrect answer knocks them out of the game and their grand goes into the prize pot. Every episode begins by asking a question that 90% of the country got right – based on a sample of answers given by 1,000 people across the UK – proceeding to ask questions that smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly.

The 1% Club is currently airing on a Saturday night slot on ITV. Season two will comprise 8×60’ episodes.

The format has already been licensed to France 2 in France, RTL4 in the Netherlands and Israeli public broadcaster KAN11.

Karolina Kaminska 29-04-2022 ©C21Media

