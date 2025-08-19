ITV is Nobody’s Fool in gameshow copro with Emily Atack and Danny Dyer

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a reality/quiz crossover show hosted by Rivals stars Emily Atack and Danny Dyer on ITV1 and ITVX.

Coproduced by ITV Studios’ Lifted Entertainment in the UK and US-based prodco Nobody’s Hero, the gameshow, called Nobody’s Fool, will launch in 2026.

Described as “a unique reality event packed full of drama and deception,” the format will see 10 contestants stay in the ‘Smart House,’ where they compete in challenges to convince others that they are more intelligent than they actually are.

They’ll also take part in daily individual quizzes that will test different areas of intelligence in order to build a group prize pot, with up to £100,000 (US$135,160) up for grabs. However, only the contestants themselves will know how well they have done.

Across the series, the players must determine who is the weakest among them and eliminate them. Can the players suss out who is a genuine asset and who is simply faking in a bid to stay in the game?

ITV said the show aims to exploit preconceived notions about intelligence, playing on stereotypes and snap judgments.

Nobody’s Hero has an overall deal with ITV America. The prodco’s co-presidents Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash created the format, which is exec produced by Mark Saben. ITV Studios will handle international distribution of the series.