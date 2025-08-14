ITV in the UK orders police procedural The Blame, starring Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned crime thriller series The Blame, based on the book of the same name by Charlotte Langley.

The 6×60’ series, produced by Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, will star Michelle Keegan (Brassic) and Douglas Booth (The Sandman), with filming to begin this summer in and around London.

Coppers DI Emma Crane (Keegan) and DI Tom Radley (Booth) investigate when the body of a teenage figure skater is discovered, sending shockwaves through the seemingly quiet town of Wakestead. The case soon spirals into a tangled web of lies and institutional cover-ups.

The supporting cast includes Ian Hart (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Matilda Freeman (Passenger) and Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty). It has been developed for TV by lead writer Megan Gallagher, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Polly Hill, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee.

The Blame will be broadcast on ITV1 and Scotland’s STV, as well as streamed on VoD services ITVX and STV Player. Fifth Season is handling global distribution.

Polly Hill, director of drama, ITV, said: “The Blame is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels.”