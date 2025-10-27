ITV hires Lifted’s Iona Mackenzie, ups Paula Thomas to fill commissioning roles

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has hired Iona Mackenzie from Lifted Entertainment and promoted Paula Thomas in its expanded entertainment, reality and daytime commissioning team.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s director entertainment, reality and daytime, today confirmed the new appointments.

Mackenzie will join later this year from ITV Studios-owned Lifted Entertainment as commissioning editor for entertainment and reality.

She has a wealth of experience as an executive producer across big entertainment formats, ranging from The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Dancing on Ice to reality formats like I’m Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Love Island and Cheat: Unfinished Business for Netflix. Most recently, she has been an executive producer on Love Island season 12 and I’m A Celebrity South Africa for ITV.

She replaces Lily Wilson, who is leaving to head a new ITV Studios unscripted label in 2026.

Meanwhile, Thomas, who joined as commissioning editor for daytime in December 2024, will have an expanded remit overseeing ITV’s daytime slate from 06.00 to 18.00, as well as advertiser-funded programming across the slate, with the title commissioning editor, daytime and advertiser-funded entertainment.

Thomas will work with ITV’s BE Studio helping brands to build connections with ITV’s audience through the creation of new formats. Leanne Clarke will report to her as assistant commissioner, entertainment and daytime.

Mackenzie and Thomas complete Rawcliffe’s expanded entertainment, reality and daytime team, which includes commissioning editors Joe Mace, Kevin O Brien, Louise Major and Amanda Stavri, and commissioners for entertainment and reality David Smyth and Gemma John Lewis.

Rawcliffe said: “I’m really pleased to confirm Iona and Paula in these roles and excited to head into 2026 with lots of big new formats coming up and a fantastic, experienced team working on them, who will also be searching for the next big entertaining formats to further grow our slate.”

New entertainment and reality formats being added to the slate in 2026 will include The Neighbourhood, The Summit, The Box, The Floor, The Heat and Celebrity Sabotage.