ITV heads to Love Island for renewal of All Stars spin-off

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has renewed dating series spin-off Love Island: All Stars for an extended third series.

Produced by Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment, the format is presented by Maya Jama. It sees fan-favourite ‘islanders’ from the past 10 years return to the villa in search of romance. Filmed in South Africa, the third season is scheduled to air in early 2026 and run for six weeks instead of the traditional five.