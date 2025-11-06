Please wait...
ITV extends an invitation to The Party, adapted from Elizabeth Day’s bestseller

Sarah Solemani in The Party

UK broadcaster ITV has begun work on drama series The Party, based on the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Day.

Produced by World Productions (Until I Kill You), in association with Stoic Productions and ITV Studios, it stars Luke Evans as a journalist shaped by his lifelong friendship with a wealthy and charismatic politician played by Tom Cullen (The Gold).

The five-part drama moves between the shocking events of a lavish birthday party and the police investigation that follows.

It is adapted for TV by writer Sarah Solemani, who also has a supporting role, and will be directed by Viviane Andereggen (Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue).

The Party started filming in Wales last month and will air on ITV1 and Scottish broadcaster STV.

Neil Batey 06-11-2025 ©C21Media
