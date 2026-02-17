ITV crosses The Murder Line and rekindles The Affair

ITV in the UK has acquired Canadian crime drama The Murder Line, known as The Borderline in the US and Canada, and hit US drama The Affair.

The Murder Line (fka Underbelly) will launch on ITV1 this spring, following the show’s recent launch on CTV and streamer Crave in Canada.

The show stars Stephen Amell as a smalltown police officer in the Thousand Islands region of Ontario who discovers that his childhood friend (Hamza Haq) is connected to an international drug smuggling operation led by a British crime boss played by Minnie Driver.

The series is produced by Shaftesbury in partnership with Crave, with the participation of the Rogers Series Fund, in association with Fifth Season, which is also handling worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada.

The series is created by Graeme Stewart (Saving Hope) who also serves as executive producer alongside Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Aaron Martin and Amell. All episodes are directed by Robert Budreau (Stockholm), who also serves as executive producer. The producers are Paige Haight, Patrick Cassavetti and Shauna Jamison.

Meanwhile, ITV has acquired the complete series of The Affair, the Showtime drama that aired for five seasons between 2014 and 2019, for its streamer ITVX.

Seasons one to three will be available from March 13, with season four coming this summer and season five launching next year.

Created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, the series starred Dominic West (The Wire) alongside Ruth Wilson (Luther) and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.