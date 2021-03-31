ITV, Content Kings spotlight murder probe

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has ordered a documentary from newly launched local indie Content Kings following the arrest of an innocent couple on suspicion of murdering their son.

Accused of Murdering Our Son – The Steven Clark Story charts the arrest of Steven Clark’s parents following a cold case investigation nearly three decades after his mysterious disappearance in North Yorkshire. Both were eventually released without charge.

The special is coproduced by Green Rock and produced by Mark Williams-Thomas, an ex-detective who also fronts the show.

Content Kings was launched in February by entrepreneur Gavin Hay, co-founder of Brighter Pictures, former ITV and Warner Bros executive producer and author Jonathan Levi and post-production specialist Simon Green, founder of Green Rock.

Levi, co-executive producer and MD of Content Kings, said: “Through Mark’s journey, we discover the true pain and trauma caused by this investigation with never-before-seen access to the Clarks. They say they do not know why they are being accused of murder, what the new evidence is and if they will go to jail.

“More importantly, nearly 30 years later Doris and Charles Clark say they still don’t know what happened to Steven and we gain a painful insight into what it’s like not just to lose your son but to be accused of his murder without proven facts.”