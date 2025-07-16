ITV commissions UK version of Australian format Millionaire Hot Seat

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a UK version of Australian format Millionaire Hot Seat.

The show is a fast-paced spin off from ITV’s classic Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? format and has aired for 15 seasons on Nine in Australia since debuting in 2009.

ITV has commissioned an 18×30’ initial run produced by Stellify Media, the Sony Pictures Television-backed Belfast-based production company. Filming for the UK version is set to begin this November, with a UK launch slated for 2026.

Stellify is the prodco behind ITV’s recent reboot of Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Celebrity Who Wants to be a Millionaire, with former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson replacing Chris Tarrant as the quiz master. Clarkson is also on board to host the new Millionaire Hot Seat series.

In addition, ITV has commissioned 19×60’ episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, including seven celebrity specials.

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment & daytime commissioning at ITV, said: “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has reached 18 million viewers on ITV so far this year alone. Commissioning a new spin off format to further capitalise on the brand’s success and popularity was a no brainer, especially with Millionaire Hot Seat already doing so well in other territories also.”

Matthew Worthy, Co-CEO Stellify Media, said: “It is an honour to produce Millionaire for ITV. Millionaire Hot Seat is the main show’s cheeky younger sibling, and gives us more Jeremy, enjoying more money-ladder moments, but with a whole new tone, pace, and feel.”

Both series have been commissioned by Rawcliffe and Kevin O’Brien, entertainment commissioning editor ITV, alongside David Smyth, entertainment commissioning editor ITV. The exec producer is Kerri Reid and the series producer is Kirsty Proffitt.