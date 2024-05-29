ITV commissions Secret Service espionage thriller from News anchor Tom Bradby

ITV has commissioned Secret Service, an espionage drama created by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby, delving into the long-standing tensions between Russia and the UK.

Produced by Potboiler Productions and adapted from Bradby’s novel of the same title, the premise of the series is described as “a suspenseful, fresh-from-the-headlines story deeply rooted in today’s political landscape.”

It follows a senior MI6 officer, whose job in the civil service is cover for her real job heading up the Russia Desk of the Secret Intelligence Service.

When her undercover operations reveal alarming evidence that a senior UK politician is possibly a high-level Russian asset and a young woman is brutally murdered, she is in a race against time to uncover their identity.

Set in London, and moving between European locations, filming will begin in London and Malta early next year.

Bradby has collaborated with fellow screenwriter, Jemma Kennedy (Captain Webb) to write the five-part series which will premiere on ITV1 and be available for streaming on ITVX.

Asking how far Russian interference in British politics can really go, it was commissioned by ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill alongside senior drama commissioner, Helen Ziegler who will oversee production of the drama on the broadcaster’s behalf.

The drama will be produced in association with All3Media International, which will handle the international distribution of the series.

Gail Egan and Andrea Calderwood (Funny Woman) will executive produce the series for Potboiler Productions.

Ziegler said: “Tom and Jemma’s thrilling scripts could not be more timely in their exploration of this complex cat-and-mouse game between East and West.”

Bradby is represented by film and TV agents Valerie Hoskins Associates Ltd and literary agent Mark Lucas of The Soho Agency.