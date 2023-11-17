ITV commissions Hugh Bonneville comedy-drama Douglas is Cancelled

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a four-part comedy-drama about a veteran newsreader who gets caught making an ill-advised joke.

Douglas is Cancelled stars Hugh Bonneville as respected news presenter Douglas Bellowes, and Karen Gillan as his sharper, savvier co-anchor, Madeline.

Written by screenwriter and exec producer Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Dracula, Sherlock), Douglas Is Cancelled is produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Dracula, Coupling) in association with SkyShowtime and BBC Studios Distribution.

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, has commissioned the four-part comedy-drama and Moffatt will executive produce the series alongside Sue Vertue (The Devil’s Hour, Inside Man, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Sherlock) on behalf of Hartswood Films.

Ben Palmer (Urban Myths, Breeders, The Inbetweeners) is directing the series, which is produced by Lawrence Till (Silent Witness, The Young Offenders, Shameless).

The plot focuses on a national treasure who makes an ill-advised joke at his cousin’s wedding, which is overheard by a fellow guest, who threatens to expose his comments on social media.

The drama will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios and co-produced by SkyShowtime.

In other news, ITV has renewed Changing Ends, the autobiographical comedy starring Alan Carr, for a second season. The first season launched on streamer ITVX earlier this year and the second season will launch in 2024.

The 6×30’ second run will again be made by Baby Cow Productions (Gavin & Stacey, Alan Partridge).

Changing Ends is based on Alan’s own life in Northampton in the 1980s, growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.