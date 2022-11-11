ITV changes ends with Alan Carr

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned Changing Ends, an autobiographical comedy starring Alan Carr, made by Steve Coogan’s comedy prodco Baby Cow Productions.

The 6×30’ series is co-written by Carr and Simon Carlyle (Two Doors Down), based on Alan’s own life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager. It will begin filming in early 2023 for broadcast on ITV later the same year.