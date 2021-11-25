Please wait...
ITV brings Kate & Koji back for second run

Jimmy Akingbola will not return for the second season of Kate & Koji

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a second 6×30’ season of studio sitcom Kate & Koji from Hat Trick Productions to air in spring 2022.

The first season aired on ITV in 2020 but a planned second run in 2021 was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Brenda Blethyn will return as Kate, while Okorie Chukwu will take over the role of Koji from Jimmy Akingbola, who is now in the US starring in Peacock’s forthcoming reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

