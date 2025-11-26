Please wait...
ITV and Joe Wicks offer up a New Year’s special

The fitness-themed lifestyle special will be fronted by fitness coach Joe Wicks

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a fitness-themed lifestyle special fronted by fitness coach Joe Wicks that will air on ITV’s flagship channel and stream on ITVX on New Year’s Day.

The 1×60′ show, produced by Whisper North, will see Wicks present quick-fire workouts to get the nation moving after Christmas excess, as well as healthy recipes, wellness tips and an appearance from singer Olly Murs. The executive producer is Tom McLennan.

C21 reporter 26-11-2025 ©C21Media
