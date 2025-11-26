ITV and Joe Wicks offer up a New Year’s special

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a fitness-themed lifestyle special fronted by fitness coach Joe Wicks that will air on ITV’s flagship channel and stream on ITVX on New Year’s Day.

The 1×60′ show, produced by Whisper North, will see Wicks present quick-fire workouts to get the nation moving after Christmas excess, as well as healthy recipes, wellness tips and an appearance from singer Olly Murs. The executive producer is Tom McLennan.