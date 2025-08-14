ITV America to chronicle life of former Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino in feature doc

ITV America is partnering with Mike Sorrentino, who shot to notoriety in the mid-2000s as one of the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore, on a documentary about the reality TV star’s rise to fame, struggles with addiction and recovery.

The doc is based on Sorrentino’s 2023 memoir Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, which chronicled his early life through to how his television fame, endorsement deals, product lines and seemingly glamourous lifestyle concealed severe addiction issues.

The project features interviews with those who witnessed Sorrentino’s rise, fall and recovery, including family members, former drug-dealing friends, ex-castmates of Jersey Shores and network and production execs who attempted to intervene.

For Sorrentino, who has been sober for 10 years, the news accompanies the recent opening of the Sorrentino family’s first Archangel Rehabilitation Center in New Jersey.

Sorrentino serves as an executive producer on the project alongside ITV America’s David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and George McTeague.

“Like Mike, I got my start at MTV during its heyday and know the real stories of what went on behind the scenes of the shows – often as entertaining as what was being filmed,” said George, who serves as CEO of ITV America CEO.

“When we first talked about partnering, I was struck by Mike’s candour and willingness to talk about it all… there’s a lot to tell and offering it through his point of view is a rare opportunity.”