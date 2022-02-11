ITV America promotes Simon Thomas, Michelle Byars as formats push intensifies

ITV America has named veteran producer and executive Simon Thomas as president of ITV Entertainment and head of international programming, in addition to promoting Michelle Byars to senior VP of development at ITV Entertainment.

The appointments at ITV Entertainment, which is one of six production labels under parent company ITV America, are part of an “enhanced commitment to making global formats and international production the keystone of its strategic growth plan,” said the company, known for franchises such as Queer Eye, Love Island, Hell’s Kitchen and The Chase.

In the new role, Thomas, who was formerly executive VP of current programming, west coast, will run ITV Entertainment’s development and production slate of originals and international formats. He will also oversee the production of any ITV America series sold to US buyers and produced abroad. He will report to ITV America CCO David Eilenberg.

During his time at ITV America, Thomas has executive produced all three seasons of the US version of Love Island. He has also worked on series such as My Mom, Your Dad and upcoming series Rat in the Kitchen. Before joining ITV America, he worked on formats including the UK version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, the original UK iteration of Love Island, and the Australian versions of Big Brother and Beauty and the Geek.

“Simon has worked on some of the biggest successes in unscripted, steering shows in the US and abroad, and navigating international IP domestically,” said ITV America CEO David George.

“Leaning further into this strategy to solidify our position as a global content leader, Simon is the ideal person to head up ITV Entertainment and grow our US production business around the world.”

Byars meanwhile will lead ITV Entertainment’s slate of series in the works and also develop and adapt global formats for the US market.

Before joining ITV Entertainment, Byars was at Turner Entertainment where she worked on the relaunch of TBS’s unscripted business with shows such as Drop the Mic, Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild, The Misery Index and Shaq Life.

Eilenberg said: “With Simon leading ITV Entertainment and spearheading international for ITV America, and Michelle driving development, ITVE is perfectly positioned to bring exciting new formats and franchises to buyers and audiences worldwide.”

Aside from ITV Entertainment, the other five production labels under ITV America are Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, High Noon Entertainment and Good Caper Content. Adam Sher is the president of ITV America.