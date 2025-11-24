Please wait...
Please wait...

ITN Productions gets exclusive access to Hamleys for C4 doc

Behind the scenes at iconic toy store Hamleys

NEWS BRIEF: ITN Productions has been commissioned to produce Top Toys of all Time (w/t), a 1×90’ documentary for Channel 4 which will air as part of its Christmas schedule.

The documentary celebrates the greatest toys of all time and features father/daughter Jonathan Ross and Honey and mother/son Alison Hammond and Aidan and best friends, comedians Lou Sanders and Harriet Kemsley given after-hours access to run wild in the Regent Street toy shop in London. It’s commissioned by Clemency Green, Channel 4’s senior commissioning editor, along with Jo Street, director of commissioning, Nations and Regions & Head of Lifestyle.

C21 reporter 24-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Canada's Bell Media axes 40 positions as part of wider cuts at parent BCE
The Sidemen's Schwarzenberger urges BBC to make iPlayer an SVoD service
UK-US content partnerships slumped by 42% in three years, research shows
BBC Studios and BritBox get more Time with David Tennant for anthology's S3
US creator economy investment will surge to $37bn by end of 2025, says IAB

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE