ITN Productions gets exclusive access to Hamleys for C4 doc

NEWS BRIEF: ITN Productions has been commissioned to produce Top Toys of all Time (w/t), a 1×90’ documentary for Channel 4 which will air as part of its Christmas schedule.

The documentary celebrates the greatest toys of all time and features father/daughter Jonathan Ross and Honey and mother/son Alison Hammond and Aidan and best friends, comedians Lou Sanders and Harriet Kemsley given after-hours access to run wild in the Regent Street toy shop in London. It’s commissioned by Clemency Green, Channel 4’s senior commissioning editor, along with Jo Street, director of commissioning, Nations and Regions & Head of Lifestyle.