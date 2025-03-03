Please wait...
Italy’s UAM.TV picks up Spanish drama series Matriz

Paula Foncea in Matriz

NEWS BRIEF: Italian streamer UAM.TV has picked up 6×25’ Spanish-language semi-biographical drama series Matriz, produced by La Moderna.

The series, starring and created by showrunner Paula Foncea, follows a young actress who returns to Madrid and reconnects with her diverse network of friends. Videoplugger handles distribution.

C21 reporter 03-03-2025 ©C21Media
