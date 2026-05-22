Italy’s Rai goes to The Beach by acquiring Greek daily murder mystery drama

Italian pubcaster Rai has acquired nearly 300 episodes of Greek daily drama The Beach, produced by Foss Productions for ERT in Greece, from German distributor Beta Film.

Set in Crete in 1969, The Beach (294×60′) unfolds in a seemingly idyllic hippy world of sunny shores, free-spirited youth and newfound community, until a murder exposes the messy entanglements spurred on by the hippies.

The series is directed by Stefanos Blatsos (Love After) and written by Panagiotis Iosifelis, George Chrysovitsanos and Kostas Gerampinis. It is based on the original idea by Pinelopi Kourtzi and Avgi Vagia.

Beta Film handles international sales for the series and said it is in final negotiations with “several other European key territories.”

According to the distributor, The Beach delivered record-breaking ratings in ERT’s primetime slot, with close to one in three viewers tuning in daily. The first season of The Beach will air on Rai 2 next month.

Beta’s line-up of Greek productions also includes The Great Chimera (6×60′), Silent Road (13×60′) and the feature film Arcadia (1×120′).