Italy’s Rai, Germany’s Kika go Behind the Beats with TeamTO

Rai in Italy and Kika in Germany have acquired TeamTO’s Behind the Beats

NEWS BRIEF: Rai in Italy and Kika in Germany have acquired French producer TeamTO’s animated pop music documentary series Behind the Beats, which launched as a YouTube Original in 2022.

The public broadcasters join copro partner France Télévisions (FTV) as the first linear channels in Europe to air the 26×5′ series, which explores the origins of iconic musical genres. Created by Baptiste Jaquemet, it is produced by TeamTO’s Corinne Kouper and 22D Media Group’s Emmanuel Deletang in partnership with FTV.

29-05-2024
