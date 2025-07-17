Italian prodco Casta Diva taps Paolo Mastromarino and Dimitri Cocciuti for TV team

Italian production company Casta Diva Group has added experienced execs Paolo Mastromarino and Dimitri Cocciuti to the creative and development team at its TV division.

Mastromarino has worked for over 10 years in the TV industry, having contributed to productions such as The X Factor, Dinner Club and 4 Ristoranti, overseeing casting and editorial aspects of various projects, including branded content and documentaries.

At Casta Diva, Mastromarino will focus on scouting and acquiring formats for adaptation and development, managing relationships with producers and distributors worldwide.

Cocciuti has nearly two decades of experience in TV, having created content for Rai, Discovery, Sky, Mediaset and Paramount+.

For over a decade, he was a creative leader at Ballandi, overseeing the development and acquisition of new international formats and working on shows such as A raccontare comincia tu and Drag Race Italia, on which he also served as showrunner.

The TV arm of Casta Diva Group was set up in early 2021 with former Banijay executive Massimo Righini at the helm.

Righini, chief operating officer at Casta Diva, said: “Paolo’s expertise in format scouting and acquisition, combined with Dimitri’s innovative approach to content creation and development, will allow us to further expand our offering and achieve new milestones in both domestic and international markets.”