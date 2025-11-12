Please wait...
Italian format specialist Casta Diva to broaden company’s focus with slate of scripted projects

Milan-based prodco Casta Diva, creator of formats such as Real Time and Holiday Crush, is to double-down on fiction projects as it builds out its global scripted ambitions.

Massimo Righini

In September, the Italian outfit appointed Alessandro De Rita as head of drama and documentary. The hire further strengthened Casta Diva’s creative division, which in recent months saw the recruitment of Paolo Mastromarino and Dimitri Cocciuti to enhance the company’s creative and development work.

Led by De Rita, Casta Diva has now announced its first scripted projects. The first is a biopic about Sicilian singer and filmmaker Franco Battiato, for Rai1, as well as musical feature film Sarà perché ti amo, inspired by the songs of pop group Ricchi e Poveri.

The prodco is also exploring new storytelling models, working with leading Italian talent on a video podcast and developing a YouTube creative lab to create content for Gen Z audiences.

Massimo Righini, chief operating officer, said: “The years from 2021 to 2025 were about building and perfecting our unscripted identity. Now, 2025 to 2026 will be the time to show who we are as fiction producers.

De Rita said: “We want to be recognised as a true big indie. International in ambition, Italian in identity. Our goal is to grow without losing the agility and passion that make us unique.”

Neil Batey 12-11-2025 ©C21Media
