Italian art and culture streamer ItsArt begins roll-out with EU launches

Italian art- and culture-focused streamer ItsArt has launched in 26 European countries, marking the latest phase of its international roll-out.

Having debuted in Italy and the UK earlier this year, the platform is now available around the European Union, in countries such as Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

It is also available is Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

It is set to expand into other international markets such as the US and China, with content in various languages, next year.

Supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture and backed by the Italian government’s investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), ItsArt makes Italian cultural content, spanning art, music, dance, theatre, documentaries and films, available online on demand.

CDP holds a 51% stake in the transactional VoD service, while cinema-focused transactional VoD service Chili, owns the remaining 49% stake.

It recently agreed a content partnership with Italian film studio Cinecittà, which will provide ItsArt with exclusive access to its archive, featuring new original documentaries, exhibitions and podcasts that will become available on the streaming service in 2022.

Guido Casali, who became CEO of ItsArt in October, said: “Our aim was to provide a common platform that can reach a growing audience of consumers of Italian art and culture around the world whilst, importantly, supporting the performing and visual arts sector.

“As we celebrate our European launch, I would like to thank our highly talented team and partners for making our vision become a reality. We will now focus on raising the level and depth of our content offering to ensure Italian culture is accessible for everyone.”