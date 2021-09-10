Israel’s Keshet 12 orders second helping of cookery format Perfect Dessert

Keshet 12 has recommissioned baking format The Perfect Dessert (10×60’) for a second season, following its debut earlier this summer.

Developed by Israel’s July-August Productions and Keshet Broadcasting, the show began airing in June and Keshet said it had outperformed the second season of the local adaptation of Bake Off, its main competitor.

The format sees judges vote first with their eyes to assess a dessert’s score, before seeing how the food actually tastes. A glass box houses the amateur confectioners’ efforts as they face the initial visual test.

Ilanit St Hirsch, Keshet 12’s head of programmes and acquisitions, said: “We got the inspiration for creating the format when we learned that the best-selling household electrical appliance in the US was a bread maker. That data was the first seed.

“Then, we watched social media feeds getting packed by spectacular homemade baking images and videos, and that drove us to develop the format with July-August Productions. Our ambition was to tap into that trend. Nothing prepared us for how well it engaged and entertained Israeli audiences here on Keshet 12, so re-ordering it for another season really is a no-brainer.”

The second season of The Perfect Dessert will again be produced by July-August Productions with Sivan Morag acting as executive producer alongside St Hirsch. Keshet International is distributing the format internationally, launching it at Mipcom next month.