Israel’s Kan attends Couples Therapy

Israeli pubcaster Kan has picked up format adaptation rights to US docuseries Couples Therapy.

Originally produced by Edgeline Films for US cablenet Showtime, which has commissioned a second season, Couples Therapy follows the weekly therapy sessions of various couples.

The format will be adapted for Israeli audiences by July-August Productions and will premiere as a 12-episode series on Kan later this year.

Couples Therapy is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution.