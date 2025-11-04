Please wait...
Please wait...

Israel’s Hot renews prison drama Bad Boy

Bad Boy

NEWS BRIEF: Israeli network Hot has renewed Bad Boy, the drama series created by Ron Leshem (Euphoria) and Hagar Ben Asher, for a second season.

Produced and co-financed by Sipur and Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company, and also produced by Hot and Tedy Productions, season one debuted in Israel in late 2024 and was subsequently picked up by Netflix internationally. The series is based on the real-life experiences of Daniel Chen, who also stars, and follows a troubled teen sent away to a brutal juvenile prison.

C21 reporter 04-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Global TV and video market 'to reach $1tn by 2030' as online video surges
Netflix, Lifetime and The Hallmark Channel get into the Christmas movie spirit
5 licenses all 27 series of iconic crime drama Taggart from STV Studios
Joint MDs at Bristol's A Productions retake ownership following Cyber Group demise
Starstruck forms scripted label with Big Brother's Will Best, unveils first project

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE