Israel’s Hot renews prison drama Bad Boy

NEWS BRIEF: Israeli network Hot has renewed Bad Boy, the drama series created by Ron Leshem (Euphoria) and Hagar Ben Asher, for a second season.

Produced and co-financed by Sipur and Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company, and also produced by Hot and Tedy Productions, season one debuted in Israel in late 2024 and was subsequently picked up by Netflix internationally. The series is based on the real-life experiences of Daniel Chen, who also stars, and follows a troubled teen sent away to a brutal juvenile prison.