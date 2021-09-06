Israeli public broadcaster Kan takes chance on Lineup Industries’ Taboo format

Israeli public broadcaster Kan has commissioned a local version of a format that explores the boundaries of acceptable humour.

Taboo was originally produced by Belgian prodco Panenka for local broadcaster VRT. The Israeli version will be produced by Yoav Gross Productions.

The format has been shopped around the world by Dutch distributor Lineup Industries, with a third season in the works for Ztele in Canada and a local version recently greenlit by TV2 in Denmark, where it is produced by Monday Production Denmark.

In addition, second seasons of Taboo have been ordered by original broadcaster VRT and Spain’s TV3. Local versions have also been produced in Australia for Network 10 and Switzerland for SFR.

In each episode, a famous comedian tests the boundaries of comedy and good taste by performing a unique routine that challenges a subject judged too taboo to laugh at. The twist is that they will have sourced the material directly from those affected – be it blindness, obesity or physical disability – and the target group will be at the show.