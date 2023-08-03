Israeli drama Normal among multiple titles picked up by Jewish streamer ChaiFlicks

Jewish streaming service ChaiFlicks has picked up several TV and film titles including Israeli series Normal, produced by Dori Media for HOT.

The drama, a semi-autographical series from Lior Dayan (son of renowned Israeli actor and writer Assi Dayan, and grandson of Israeli military leader and politician Moshe Dayan) will launch on the streamer on October 4.

ChaiFlicks launched in the US and Canada in 2020 and has since expanded to the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The platform carries more than 1,700 hours of programming spanning series, films, documentaries and short films.

Other new projects set to launch include: season three of Israeli series The New Black (Shababnakim); season four of Wartime Girls, which follows three young Polish women as they fight Nazi occupation of their country during the Second World War; and documentary The Elected, about the struggles faced by female members elected to Israel’s parliament.

Documentary series The Hebrews and drama Those Who Remained will also debut on the streamer in August.

The acquisitions come soon after ChaiFlicks bagged award-winning Israeli drama series The Lesson (originally titled Zero Hour) for the US, Canada and the UK.

“We are enjoying tremendous momentum at ChaiFlicks and our vast collection of Jewish storytelling is second to none in the streaming world,” said ChaiFlicks co-founder Neil Friedman.