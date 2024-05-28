Irish government set to agree $54m taxpayer-funded RTÉ bailout

Embattled Irish pubcaster RTÉ is likely to get an annual €50m (US$54m) taxpayer-funded State bailout, on top of a continuance of the €160 licence fee, when a new future funding model is unveiled by the government in July.

According to reports in the Irish national press, the State has been forced to step in and rescue its national public broadcaster after the extent of RTÉ’s financial vulnerability became clear.

The controversy dates back to June of last year, when RTÉ director general Dee Forbes resigned over undisclosed payments to the pubcaster’s best-paid TV presenter Ryan Tubridy.

She had earlier been suspended by the RTÉ board after the broadcaster published a statement revealing that Tubridy had received earnings higher than had been publicly declared in RTÉ’s annual accounts.

It disclosed that between 2017 and 2022, Tubridy (The Late Late Show), received €345,000 (US$375,817) more than reported. The overpayments were investigated after an issue was identified during an audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts in March.

That scandal has led to a €21m (US$23m) year-on-year reduction in licence fee payments as people refused to pay.

By January, one-in-five Irish households were said to have refused to pay the licence fee, with overall licence sales down 13% in 2023.

More than 13,000 people were summonsed to appear before the courts last year for non-payment, with the numbers facing prosecution since the controversy broke increasing by 33% a month.

As a result of that significant shortfall in licence fee revenue, new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst told a public affairs committee hearing that the pubcaster would be technically insolvent in 2024 without further government funds.

Several options to help plug RTÉ’s financial blackhole were subsequently explored. These included more effective collection of unpaid licence fees, increasing the price of licenses, and making the pubcaster entirely State-funded.

However, according to the Irish Mail on Sunday, senior ministers have decided that the government will now agree to an annual State subvention of around €50 to €70m – on top of retaining the current €160 licence fee.

That funding model will be dependent on RTÉ providing a clear definition of its role as a pubcaster.

RTÉ attracted more criticism recently for broadcasting a Cork v Tipperary Munster hurling match behind a paywall on GAAGO, a subscription sports channel jointly owned by RTÉ and the Gaelic Athletic Association.

Ministers will seek clarification on whether RTÉ plans to withhold more culturally significant sporting events from its free TV audiences.

A decision on how RTÉ will be funded is set to be announced by media minister Catherine Martin before the summer recess at the end of July.