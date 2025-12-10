Investment platform Easttree Media names ex-Disney exec Alison Cornwell as CFO

Former Disney executive Alison Cornwell has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) at newly launched Easttree Media, a BlackRock-backed investment platform for acquiring income rights to TV and film content.

She will work alongside the founders – former BBC executive Marc Allen and private equity veterans Chris Helm and Markku Lonnqvist – to help producers, actors, writers and directors to unlock value through royalties and residuals.

Cornwell joins from cinema chain Vue International, where she was CFO for over 10 years. Prior to that she served as CFO/senior VP for Disney’s international TV business, a role that encompassed all global Disney channels as well as the distribution of TV series and films from Disney Studio, Touchstone, Pixar and other producer groups to broadcasters in more than 100 countries.

Her CV also includes stints as group CFO at Sparrowhawk Media, now part of NBCUniversal, and CFO at Canadian and European film distributor and financer Alliance Films.

Helm said: “Alison is a fantastic addition to the Easttree team, and we feel privileged to welcome her. Her breadth of industry knowledge and exemplary finance experience strengthen both our capabilities and our ambition for 2026 and the years ahead.

“Alison brings financial acumen, discipline and a strategic lens that will support Easttree as we scale our participation portfolio and deepen our partnerships with talent and rights-holders.”

Cornwell said: “The opportunity to help build an investment platform that blends institutional rigour with the agility of a founder-led business is rare. This segment of the industry remains under-served and Easttree’s rapid progress, with multiple deals already completed alongside leading creatives across film and television, speaks for itself.”