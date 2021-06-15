Int’l nets shop French animation

Broadcasters including Lithuania’s LRT and TV5 in Quebec have acquired animated children’s series from France TV Distribution.

LRT has picked up Milan Presse’s factual show A Day A Fact, in which the kids get to ask the questions, as has MTVA in Hungary.

MTVA has additionally acquired Autour de Minuit’s superhero series Super Caribou, which has also been picked up by TV5 alongside season three of Les Films de l’Arlequin’s Boris, about a funny, endearing bear.

Seasons one and two of Boris have been acquired by preschool brand Jim Jam for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia, which has also picked up season two of Les Armateurs’ Charley Goes to School for its channel in Europe.

Charley Goes to School is a spin-off to Charley & Friends, which has been acquired by EBS in South Korea.

Elsewhere, Silknet in Georgia has picked up seasons one to three of Ubisoft Motion Pictures’ Rabbids Invasion, while Minimax has acquired Studio Hari’s The Owl & Co for its channel in Central Europe.