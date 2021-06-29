Please wait...
Int’l nets pick up Ireland’s Smother

Dervla Kirwan stars as Val Ahern in Smother

Broadcasters and streamers including Australia’s ABC and NBCUniversal-owned Peacock in the US have acquired Irish crime thriller Smother, as filming on the second season commences.

Produced by BBC Studios and Dublin-based Treasure Entertainment for Irish pubcaster RTE, Smother is an investigative thriller about the secrets families keep from each other, set in a small town on the wild and rugged coast of County Clare.

Written by Kate O’Riordan, the series debuted on RTE in March this year and was commissioned for a second six-part season the following month.

The first season of Smother has also been picked up by Canal+ in France, RTVS in Slovenia and ETV in Estonia. It was acquired by UKTV for its Alibi channel in the UK shortly after its Ireland premiere.

BBC Studios distributes the series internationally.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 29-06-2021 ©C21Media

