Int’l nets pick up Ireland’s Smother

Broadcasters and streamers including Australia’s ABC and NBCUniversal-owned Peacock in the US have acquired Irish crime thriller Smother, as filming on the second season commences.
Produced by BBC Studios and Dublin-based Treasure Entertainment for Irish pubcaster RTE, Smother is an investigative thriller about the secrets families keep from each other, set in a small town on the wild and rugged coast of County Clare.
Written by Kate O’Riordan, the series debuted on RTE in March this year and was commissioned for a second six-part season the following month.
The first season of Smother has also been picked up by Canal+ in France, RTVS in Slovenia and ETV in Estonia. It was acquired by UKTV for its Alibi channel in the UK shortly after its Ireland premiere.
BBC Studios distributes the series internationally.