Int’l nets board Blink Films’ high-stakes airliner doc Concorde: The Untold Story

Tin Roof Media-backed UK indie Blink Films has started work on airliner documentary Concorde: The Untold Story, a coproduction between Smithsonian Channel in the US, the UK’s Channel 4, France Télévisions, RTL/ntv in Germany, SBS in Australia and PBS International.

The project unearths a tale of espionage and national prestige as the British and French battled their Russian counterparts in a high-stakes race to develop the only successful supersonic airliner the world has ever seen. The aircraft was taken out of service after 27 years when a crash on takeoff from Paris killed 107 people.

The doc is being shopped at Mipcom next week as both a 2×47’ and 1×90’ project.

Concorde: The Untold Story is directed by Oscar Chan and produced by Robert Davis. The executive producers are Dan Gold and Blink Films creative director Dan Chambers.

The project is being distributed internationally by PBS International, which has previously collaborated with Blink Films on the documentary Chernobyl: New Evidence.