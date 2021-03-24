Int’l broadcasters fly with Odo

Nine broadcasters from around the world have pre-bought Belfast-based Sixteen South and Letko in Poland’s forthcoming animated preschool series about a determined little owl.

Odo (52×7′) has been acquired by Canal+ in France, ABC in Australia, TVO Kids in Canada, RTÉ in Ireland, Mini Mini in Poland, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, S4C in Wales and VRT Ketnet in Belgium.

The deals with Sixteen South Rights come after German children’s channel KiKa, owned by pubcasters ARD and ZDF, and UK broadcaster Channel 5’s kids’ programming block Milkshake! came on board the show as coproducers earlier this year.

The show follows a little owl who is determined to prove that, despite his size, he is every bit as capable as all the bigger birds.

The series aims to teach self-efficacy and social skills to children aged three to five while dealing with themes such as immigration, racism and respect for others.

Currently in production, Odo is set to premiere on KiKa and Milkshake! later this year. Exec producing are Colin Williams for Sixteen South, Jakub Karwowski for Letko, Sebastian Debertin for KiKa and Louise Bucknole for Milkshake!. Educational consultant is psychologist Dr Natascha N Crandall.

Odo has received funding provided by the UK government-funded Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF), which is managed by the BFI, Northern Ireland Scree; and the Polish Film Institute.

Alex van Blanken, general manager at Sixteen South Rights, said: “With the sharp rise in anxiety and depression in children today, we think our positive, determined and lovable role model can help kids everywhere to develop self-belief and learn important life lessons, while also being hugely entertained.”