Internationals snap up third Keeping Faith

Multiple international buyers have sealed deals with French distributor About Premium Content (APC) for season three of drama series Keeping Faith, which premiered in the UK on BBC1 and Welsh language channel S4C last week.

Iberia’s AMC Networks International Southern Europe, Irish channel TG4 and Balkan streamer Pickbox have all bought the rights to season three, along with Hungary’s MTVA, Romania’s Antena TV Group SA, Israeli satellite channel Yes-DBS and RTP in Portugal. Polish cable channels Canal+ and Ale Kino+ have also bought the third season.

Along with new sales, US distributor and co-producer Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) has extended its deal with APC to obtain the rights to Keeping Faith in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for AMC Networks’ streaming service Acorn TV.

Fox Germany has extended its deal to include season three, and Scandinavian network TV4 has picked up the SVoD rights for Norway, Sweden and Denmark as well as the free-TV rights for TV4 Sweden.

Made by London prodco Vox Pictures for the BBC and S4C, the series tells the story of a Welsh woman who, while investigating her husbands’ disappearance, discovers that he was hiding dark secrets for their entire marriage.