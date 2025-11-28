International coproduction A Remarkable Place to Die renewed for season two

Screentime New Zealand’s international coproduction A Remarkable Place to Die is coming back for a second season.

The crime drama returns with an expanded six feature-length episode run, produced by Screentime New Zealand in co-production with Germany’s ZDF and Real Film Berlin in association with distributor, Banijay Rights.

Lead broadcasters include ZDF (Germany), Acorn TV (US), Nine Network (Australia), and TVNZ (New Zealand) and with support from the NZ SPR and NZ On Air.

Set against the backdrop of Queenstown/Tāhuna, A Remarkable Place to Die follows smart and determined detective Anais Mallory (Chelsie Preston-Crayford) as she unravels complex new cases while secretly investigating the murder of Maya Staunton.

Filming has commenced at Screentime NZ’s recently launched Remarkable Studios and joining Preston-Crayford, the expanded ensemble cast includes returning talent Matt Whelan, Roimata Fox, Dahnu Graham and Michala Banas (McLeod’s Daughters).

Created by Philly de Lacey and John Banas, with scripts by Banas and Dahnu Graham, the series is directed by Peter Burger, Josh Frizzell, Emmett Skilton, Victoria Boult and Charlie Haskell. Exec producers include Philly de Lacey, Henning Kamm, and Sibylle Stellbrink, and Don Klees for Acorn TV.