International content development exec Ran Tellem departs The Mediapro Studio

Ran Tellem, director of international content development at The Mediapro Studio, is departing the Spanish outfit after nearly 10 years.

The former Keshet exec moved to Mediapro in 2016 but announced on LinkedIn this week that he would be departing.

“Over the past nine years at Mediapro, I’ve had the privilege of developing and producing international scripted and unscripted content across platforms, genres and cultures,” he said.

During his time there the studio worked on projects with HBO, Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, Canal+, Viaplay, TVE, Televisa, Globo.

Tellem added: “It’s been an inspiring journey. It’s time to take the next one. I’m ready for new partners. New challenges.”

