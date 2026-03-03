International buyers click ‘buy it now’ on Fremantle’s eBay true crime feature doc

Channel 4 in the UK is among the broadcasters to have acquired Fremantle’s true-crime feature documentary Whatever It Takes: Inside the eBay Scandal.

The title has also been picked up by ZDF in Germany, ORF in Austria, Al Jazeera for the MENA region and NRK in Norway.

This comes after its launch in Australia (ABC), Canada (Paramount+, Bell Media), Belgium (VRT), Greece (Vodafone), Israel (Slutzky, Yes TV), Turkey (Turkcell) and Hong Kong & Macao (Now True).

The documentary exposes the eBay scandal that involved stalking, corporate espionage, and a campaign of escalating threats that terrorised an ordinary couple.

It is directed by filmmaker Jenny Carchman (Gossip), produced by Allyson Luchak (15 Minutes of Shame) for Big Pond Films and producer Ben Travers.

The executive producers are Mandy Chang (The Mole,) for Fremantle label Undeniable, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, and Concordia Studio’s Lizzie Fox and Casey Meurer.

Jamie Lynn, executive VP coproduction and distribution, EMEA, commercial and international, Fremantle, said: “Jenny Carchman and her team have crafted a gripping investigation that uncovers a shocking corporate scandal while never losing sight of the human cost behind the headlines.”